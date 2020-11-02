IPL 2020 | 'When you think of CSK, you think of MS Dhoni': Faf du Plessis

Image Source : IPLT20.COM When Danny Morrison asked MS Dhoni if it was his last appearance during the toss ahead of the game against KXIP, the CSK captain had replied, "Definitely not."

Mahendra Singh Dhoni confirmed on Sunday that he will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings in the next edition of the Indian Premier League. CSK finished at seventh place in IPL 2020 and were the first team to be eliminated from the tournament.

The speculations were rife over Dhoni's future at the franchise but he confirmed ahead of CSK's final game of the season that he will stay with the side.

CSK registered a 9-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab in their last match of the edition, and the side's South African opener Faf du Plessis said that IPL "needs MS Dhoni to play."

"When you think CSK you think of MS Dhoni and also because IPL needs MS Dhoni to play, the fans love him so much so why not. He still feels motivated and to pitch up every day and come and do... being a big player comes with a lot of expectation and a lot of pressure," said Faf du Plessis in an interaction with Lungi Ngidi after the game.

When Danny Morrison asked Dhoni if it was his last appearance during the toss ahead of the game against KXIP, Dhoni had replied, "Definitely not."

"That answer told you he is very much motivated to come back stronger next year. There have been a few rumours floating around I have seen of him possibly retiring. So that answer was possibly a hell no straightaway," du Plessis further added.

Chennai Super Kings is the second-most successful franchise in the IPL history. However, this season saw CSK's worst-ever outing in the tournament, with the side finishing seventh.

