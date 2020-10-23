IPL 2020 | Pollard messaged me 'pack your bags, you are going home': Dwayne Bravo talks MI-CSK rivalry

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dwayne Bravo recalled how Kieron Pollard texted him to pack his bags ahead of CSK's clash against MI in the eliminator of 2012 IPL.

The rivalry between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings has been one of the most celebrated ones in the history of the Indian Premier League. While the MI have won the most titles in the tournament (4), CSK have won three.

The two sides also met in the final of the 2019 edition of the tournament, where MI registered a thrilling one-run victory.

In a recent episode of Star Sports' show 'Rivalry', CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo recounted an incident which could well summarise the intense rivalry between the two sides.

He remembered the 2012 edition of the tournament, when, ahead of the playoff match between the two sides, MI's Kieron Pollard texted him to "pack his bags."

“Pollard sent me a WhatsApp message saying, ‘Pack your bags. You are going home.’ And I was like ok, no problem. CSK qualified and had to play Mumbai in the playoffs,” Bravo recalled.

However, CSK defeated MI in the eliminator match and Bravo famously gave Pollard a send-off after dismissing him. “And who was the person going home? Pollard. That’s why I gave him the send-off,” Bravo further said.

CSK reached the final of the 2012 edition but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the title clash.

This year, however, CSK face their worst-ever season as the side is currently at the bottom of the table with only six points from 10 matches. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are aiming to secure a playoff spot and are currently third in the table.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage