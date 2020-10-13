Image Source : BCCI IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings fantasy tips

In match number 29 of the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, three-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings will take on 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium. The last time they faced each other in this very season was at this very venue with SRH emerging victoriously, defeating CSK by seven runs. And since then, both have incurred a similar fate - one win and two defeats. CSK stand in the penultimate position in the points table with two wins in seven games while SRH stand fifth with three wins in as many games.

Here is our Dream11 fantasy tips...

SRH's best three easily find their spot in the lineup - Jonny Bairstow, David Warner and Kane Williamson. From Chennai, it will be their best three - Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu, along with pinch-hitter Sam Curran.

Both Warner and Watson have been the top scorers in theis rivalry contest, with a strike rate of above 150. And both have been in a decent form so far in the tournament. Williamson has been picked over Manish Pandey owing to his strike rate - 143.93 this season in scoring 95 runs.

The bowling department will undoubtedly have Rashid Khan as the sole spinner. He has gone fir just 4.70 runs per over in the middle overs with nine wickets. The pace lineup can be stacked with Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and T Natarajan.

Dream11 Playing XI: Bairstow, Warner, Williamson, Watson, Faf, Rayudu, Curran, Rashid, Thakur, Khaleel and Natarajan.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage