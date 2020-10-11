IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match here.

Bruised and battered after a string of defeats, Rajasthan Royals will hope the presence of Ben Stokes gets the adrenaline flowing as they seek a revival of fortunes against a charged-up Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Rajasthan are struggling at the penultimate spot on the points table after two wins and four straight defeats, while Sunrisers have won three out of their six games so far and occupy the third position.

Let's take a look at the fantasy tips for the game:

- David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are back to their run-scoring prowess and may create problems for Rajasthan Royals early in the innings.

- The Royals' top-order has failed to fire in the last four matches. One would expect a little less complacency from the players of experience -- particularly Steve Smith, who has been overly aggressive in the past few games.

- Rashid Khan is a must-have in your side as the leg-spinner has been among the most economical bowlers, and also makes an impact with key wickets at crucial stages in the innings.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: SRH vs RR Team

Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Steve Smith, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Warner, Rahul Tewatia, Abhishek Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Thangarasu Natarajan, Rashid Khan

