IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders game.

A change in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) leadership failed to bring a change in luck as the two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions endured an eight-wicket hammering against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday. They will hope for a positive result on Sunday when they clash with SunRisers Hyderabad, who too are in a bad shape.

After some successive below-par performances, KKR, placed fourth on the points table, had a change of captaincy. Under fire skipper Dinesh Karthik handed over the reins to Eoin Morgan, England's World Cup-winning captain, but there was no change in the result in the game against Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions:

- David Warner may not have been in the best of his form right now, but he enjoys his outings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He boasts of a strike-rate of 146.36 against KKR and will aim to play a captain's knock in a potential do-or-die encounter.

- Kuldeep Yadav may return for this game due to his impressive performances against SRH. He has taken 10 wickets against Sunrisers, which is his highest against any side. Moreover, the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson have struggled against chinaman and leg-spin bowling.

- Andre Russell is far from his best and Warner would eye bringing pacers -- T Natarajan in particular, straight into the attack as he arrives on the field, as Russell has struggled against pacers in this season.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: SRH vs KKR

Jonny Bairstow (C), David Warner, Priyam Garg, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill (V/C), Andre Russell, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Rashid Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

