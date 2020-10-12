IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match.

Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders have been enjoying a fruitful campaign in IPL 2020 so far. Both the sides have presented a strong claim for a place in the playoffs and will aim to continue on their consistent run when they meet in Sharjah later today.

A win for either side will shift momentum and raise pressure on the current top-2 in the table, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

As the two sides meet today, let's take a look at fantasy tips:

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions:

- Virat Kohli has returned to batting prowess in style with three successive 40+ scores. In the last game, he saw the RCB innings through against CSK as he remained unbeaten on 90 off 51 balls.

- Washington Sundar had been economical in the initial overs of the tournament but against CSK, he also grabbed the crucial wicket of Shane Watson in the powerplay. In the batting order too, he came at number 5 early after AB de Villiers was dismissed early - a utility player.

- Luckily for KKR, Dinesh Karthik has also returned to run-scoring and will have added responsibility in the middle/lower-middle order, with the potential unavailability of Andre Russell.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: RCB vs KKR Team

AB de Villiers, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Chris Morris (v/c), Washington Sundar Yuzvendra Chahal, Isuru Udana, Varun Chakravarthy

