IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab fantasy tips

Bottom-placed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be under tremendous pressure as they now face a must-win situation when they take on the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

After losing six of their seven games, the KL Rahul-led KXIP are languishing at the bottom of the points table with two points. Despite having the top-two leading run-getters of the season in skipper Rahul (387 runs) and Mayank Agarwal (337), KXIP have failed in getting wins.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions:

- Chris Gayle is likely to make a comeback tonight. He will be up against his former side in the smallest ground in the tournament. Expect the 'Universe Boss' to make an impact.

- The RCB top-order - particularly Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are in good touch and can destroy even the best bowling attack. In Sharjah, the KXIP bowlers need to be wary of the threat.

- Isuru Udana too has also been decent with the ball while Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar have executed their plans perfectly, creating trouble for the opposition batters.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: RCB vs KXIP team

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal (V/C), Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Arshdeep Singh

