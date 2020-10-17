IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore fantasy tips.

After a dismal outing against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be eager to get back on track when they take on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their return fixture of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Dubai International Cricket stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Though RCB remain static at third spot in the standings despite enduring an eight-wicket loss against KXIP on Thursday, Kohli & Co need to tighten their seat belts as the league is now heading towards its business end.

Let's take a look at the Dream11 Predictions for the game Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore:

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions

- Virat Kohli looks in fine form and even as he failed to get going in the side's previous outing against KXIP, we expect him to come back stronger against RR, against whom he scored his first half-century of this season.

- RR's top-order has been far from its best in the past few games and they face a do-or-die match today. Ben Stokes look in good touch against DC and we believe that the duo of Jos Buttler and Steve Smith would play with more responsibility, given the fact that RR's desparately need a win today to keep their chances for the playoff stages alive.

- After the experiment with AB de Villiers at six failed, expect RCB to revert to AB's original batting position.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: RR vs RCB

AB de Villiers (c), Jos Buttler (v/c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Steve Smith, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Ben Stokes, Isuru Udana, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage