IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals fantasy tips

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be up against a struggling Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Mumbai, with three wins from five matches, will be looking to go ahead to the top spot in the points table with a win against Rajasthan, who have looked half as menacing after stepping outside Sharjah where they won back-to-back matches including completing a record IPL chase of 224 against Kings XI Punjab.

From the Rajasthan Royals batting unit, Jos Buttler and Steve Smith will be our pick, while from Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard will be our pick.

Smith has his best record against Mumbai, scoring over 400 runs with four half-century scores. Buttler, on the other hand, has an impressive powerplay record as an opener and scored 89 and 94 against Mumbai in the last two times he opened.

De Kock has found a place in out fantasy team with his return to form with a gritty 67 in Sharjah against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a good record against Jofra Archer. Ishan and Kieron have both been impressive with thir hard-hitting display with the willow. Pollard can however considered to be replaced if Royals bat first given the chances of a sun-par total from Rajasthan whicg might deprive the West Indies batsman of the opportunity to bat. In such a case, Tom Curran or Mahipal Lomror can be picked.

In the pace department, Archer can be considered alongside Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, while Rahul Chahar and Rahul Tewatia can be picked as spin options.

Dream11 playing XI: De Kock, Buttler, Smith, Rohit, Ishan, Pollard/Lomror, Tewatia, Archer, Boult, Bumrah, Chahar.

