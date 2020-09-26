IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for your Dream11 team fo Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match.

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be locking horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday. Both are searching for their first win of the season after losing their opening games.

After a dismal show against defending champions Mumbai Indians in their campaign opener, KKR will face the David Warner-led SRH, who went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their tournament opener. Both teams will now be craving for a win to gain confidence.

With the likes of Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan in their middle-order, KKR have the capability to overhaul any given target. However, the duo failed to capitalise against Mumbai and the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR ended up on the losing side.

Despite the losses, both the sides are well aware of each other's strengths and will surely not take the contest lightly.

Against Mumbai, explosive Caribbean batter Sunil Narine opened the innings with Shubhman Gill but the pair disappointed after falling cheaply and the KKR team management might make a change in their opening combination. Similarly, Nikhil Naik is likely to be axed from the playing XI as the 25-year-old could only contribute a single run against MI.

On the other hand, SRH's middle-order instability was exposed in their opening match against RCB. Opener David Warner, too, had a flop show with the willow and it was his partner Jonny Bairstow, who showed resistance in the middle with his 43-ball 61.

However, after the England batsman departed, the entire SRH team fell like a pack of cards, barring Manish Pandey, who chipped in with valuable 34 but failed to take his team to victory.

Also, Vijay Shankar and Priyam Garg disappointed after a poor show in the middle-order and along with the SRH team management, Warner would equally be concerned about it.

SRH will miss the services of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as 28-year-old has been ruled out of the remaining part of the tournament after injuring his ankle during the game against RCB. He has been replaced by Jason Holder who would most probably get a chance in the playing XI.

Here's our Dream11 Team for KKR vs SRH:

David Warner (C), Sunil Narine (V/C), Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

