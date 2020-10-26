IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match.

Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders face in a key clash for the top-4 race in IPL 2020 on Monday. KXIP oversaw a late revival which saw them jumping from 8th position after seven matches to fifth spot through their next four games.

Enroute this stunning comeback, KXIP defeated the current top-3 of IPL 2020 - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, as well as Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match.

KKR, meanwhile, also have the momentum after completing a 59-run route of Delhi Capitals in their last match. The side would aim to continue on their form when they take on the high-on-confidence KXIP side.

As both the sides meet, let's take a look at the Dream11 predictions.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions:

- KL Rahul remains one of the key performers in the tournament so far. In an important match such as this, it would be unwise to keep Rahul out, who is currently the Orange Cap holder in the tournament.

- Sunil Narine made a remarkable comeback with the bat and in a high-pressure game like tonight, KKR would expect Narine to continue on his pinch-hitting as it could well make a difference at the end.

- Varun Chakravarthy is high on confidence after he ran through the DC batting lineup in the side's previous match.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: KKR vs KXIP

Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage