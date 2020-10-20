IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle

In match number 38 of the ongoing Indian Premier League, a super-charged Kings XI Punjab will take on a mighty Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Kings XI have won two on the trot, including a historic Super Over win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, after finish the first half of the league stage with just one win. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have emerged as a team to beat this season, and presently sit happily at the top of the table.

Here are our Dream11 Fantasy tips...

The top-order batters of both the teams will find a spot in the fantasy playing XI. Hence for KXIP, it will be KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle. And for Delhi, it will be Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer.

Rahul can be made the captain, given the immense consistency he has shown this season. He has already scored 525 runs this season at a strike rate of 135.65 with five half-centuries and a hundred. And in Dubai, he has scored 304 runs at a strike rate of 146.85. Dhawan can be made the vice-captain given his return to form. In his last three innings, he has scored two fifties and a ton.

Rishabh Pant can be picked if he returns to the Delhi laying XI. He was spotted training after sustaining a hamstring injury. If he misses out Nicholas Pooran can be picked. He averages 52.66 with a strike rate of 185.55Axar Patel will be another good addition to the list, not just for his bowling where he concedes 5.59 runs an over while also being a strike hitter with the bat as was witnessed in the CSK game.

Among pacers - the Delhi duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will find a spot without a doubt and will be accompanied by KXIP's Mohammed Shami. Murugan Ashwin can be the other spinner in the lineup. He has so far six wickets at an economy rate of 7.65.

Dream11 playing XI: Dhawan, Iyer, Mayank, Rahul, Gayle, Pant, Axar, Rabada, Nortje, Shami, Ashwin.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage