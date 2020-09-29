IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant

In Match 11 of the Indian Premier League 2020, table-toppers Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Delhi have won both their matches in the tournament so far - defeating Kings XI Punjab via Super Over and then thrashing Chennai Super Kings. Sunrisers have, on the other hand, not yet won a match in the competition, losing against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in the two matches they have played.

Here is our Dream11 choice from SRH vs DC match...

Owing to clack of middle order options from both teams, you will have to stuff your batting lineup with top-order batters from either side. Hence from Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer will be out top choices while from Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will be present. The only middle-order batsman to find a spot in the XI will be Manish Pandey.

In the all-rounder slot, Axar Patel can be picked. Mohammad Nabi is another choice but will find it difficult to find a spot in SRH playing XI.

In the bowling lineup Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Khaleel Ahmed acn be picked as the three pacers with Rashid Khan as the sole spinner.

Ravichandran Ashwin's availability is yet to be confirmed by the Capitals. If picked, he can replace Khaleel Ahmed in the lineup. Another player who is unlikely to find a spot in the playing XI is Kane Williamson owing to balance and surplus of overseas option in their playing XI.

Our playing XI: Warner, Shaw, Bairstow, Iyer, Manish, Pant, Axar, Rashid, Nortje, Khaleel, Rabada.

