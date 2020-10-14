IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match.

The Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals are placed at the sixth place in the standings, and would hope for a spirited show in order to keep their play-offs hopes alive when they take on the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

The RR side which is bolstered with the return of Ben Stokes will aim to inflict a second successive defeat on DC, who are dealing with the absence of first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

His absence also resulted in Shimron Hetmyer being benched for Alex Carey.

Let's take a look at the IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions for DC vs RR:

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions:

- The DC top-order is likely to shoulder responsibility, especially with pitches going slower by the day. In the absence of Pant, the trio of Shaw, Iyer and Dhawan will be aiming to steer the DC innings.

- The same also goes with the RR top-order, which has been misfiring for quite some time.

- If fast bowler Jofra Archer is well-supported by Stokes, things would be quite difficult for any opposition as the duo is capable of troubling even the best batters in business.

DC vs RR Dream11 Predictions:

Jos Buttler (C), Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis (v/c), Jofra Archer, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin

