IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders fantasy tips

Delhi Capitals will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders as both the sides eye for their third win of the season. It is expected to be a big-scoring match as the two teams meet in Sharjah.

The relatively smaller ground in Sharjah has seen a whopping 62 sixes in two matches so far, and with big-hitting prowess in both the sides, the match promises to be a high-scoring one.

Take a look at IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions for DC vs KKR:

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions:

- Rishabh Pant would be itching to throw caution out of window and play his natural game - smashing ball out of the park for fun. What better place than to do it in Sharjah? The youngster would be aiming to find his groove as the condition suit his style of play.

- The same goes for KKR's Andre Russell, who gave a glimpse of his power-hitting prowess against the Royals earlier this week, when he was promoted to number four. One would expect KKR to persist with the similar batting order -- or maybe promote Russell further to number 3 in this match. Same goes for Pant, too.

- Death bowling will be an issue for DC as they build for the KKR game. Besides Rabada, no other bowler bowled the yorker lengths to perfection in the final overs. The Indian quota of pacers remans weak for the side, and KKR batsmen will look to exploit them.

Delhi vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team:

Rishabh Pant (v/c), Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Eoin Morgan, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell (c), Sunil Narine, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

