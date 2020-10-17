IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match.

Their campaign is back on track, courtesy Mahendra Singh Dhoni's smart captaincy but a stiff test awaits Chennai Super Kings when they face a dominant Delhi Capitals in their next IPL match, here on Saturday.

Every tactic that Dhoni employed against Sunrisers Hyderabad, worked, and they are expected to continue in the same vein as they battle to salvage the season.

Whether it was promoting Sam Curran to the opener's slot or finishing pacer Deepak Chahar's quota upfront while using seven bowlers to dry up runs, every move produced desired result.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions:

- That spinners hold the key in Sharjah was evident in the last two games where RCB and Kings XI Punjab slow bowlers were instrumental in their respective team's wins. Expect Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin for DC, as well as Karn Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja for CSK to step up.

- Pacer Tushar Deshpande, who made a memorable debut in the win over the Royals on Wednesday, adds teeth to the attack and the focus will be on how he follows up that performance.

- Kagiso Rabada continues to be the key for Delhi Capitals. He tookt three wickets against Chennai Super Kings in their previous encounter and is also currently the highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2020.

MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar

