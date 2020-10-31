IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer.

After a string of underwhelming performances, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC), aiming to seal playoff berth, are slated to lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in 51st match of the on-going IPL 2020. Since the inception of the tournament, the Delhi side has looked like one of the strongest franchises with a mix of experience and young blood.

Their bowling duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje has been phenomenal while their batting unit has also put up an impressive display collectively. However, things haven't turned out their way in the last three games. After suffering three defeats on the trot, Capitals are under pressure of performing in the latter part of the season.

They're currently sitting third in the points table with 14 points, aiming to seal playoff berth and improve their net run-rate in their process. If Iyer's men suffer heavy defeats in their next two games, there's also a chance of them missing a top-four finish this season.

Amid the tussle to finish in the first four spots, Kolkata Knight Riders or SunRisers Hyderabad have a chance to oust DC by registering massive wins. In their pursuit to keep playoff dream alive, Ricky Ponting will be expecting a strong performance from his Delhi squad.

After his consecutive tons, all eyes will be on Shikhar Dhawan to deliver when his side needs him the most. The left-handed opener has scored 471 runs so far in the league. While in the bowling department, DC will be trusting the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada (23 wickets) and Anrich Nortje (15).

Mumbai Indians (MI), on the other hand, will be aiming to consolidate their position at the top of the table. Under Kieron Pollard's leadership, the side has delivered in recent games. In their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, MI's batting unit, led by Suryakumar's batting brilliance, thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets.

Suryakumar has been in impressive form this season, scoring 362 runs at an average of over 40. He will be assisted by Quinton de Kock, who has also fared well. The opener has scored 392 runs in 12 matches at an average of 39.2 and a strike-rate of 140. The De Kock-Ishan Kishan duo will be hopeful of providing their side with a flying start while the Pandya brothers will eye strengthening them in death overs.

Talking about MI's bowling unit, Jasprit Bumrah, with 20 wickets under his belt, is currently their highest-wicket taker and is only behind Kagiso Rabada in the purple cap race. Bumrah will be joined by Trent Boult, who has 17 scalps to his name.

Dream11 Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Kieron Pollard, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah

