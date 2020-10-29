IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players celebrate after dismissing Eoin Morgan.

The MS Dhoni-led side, after failing to seal a playoff berth for the first time in their illustrious IPL journey, will look to play for pride at Dubai International Stadium against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). No one could've imagined that three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would be languishing at the bottom of the points table with just four wins in the on-going IPL edition.

CSK will be hoping to finish their campaign on a positive note while KKR will be desperate for a victory to stay in the playoff race. Currently sitting on the fifth spot with 12 points, the Kolkata side will require two much-needed victories in their last two games to keep their playoff dream alive.

The Chennai side might be at the bottom of the table but it won't be a cakewalk for KKR at Dubai. On their day, CSK are capable of toppling any side. The Yellow Army flaunted its calibre in the previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by registering an emphatic eight-wicket victory.

Against a robust RCB side, Ruturaj Gaikwad looked in sublime form and the spin bowling unit, headed by Imran Tahir, also proved to be economical. All eyes will be on Sam Curran, who has been the standout performer for CSK this year. The English all-rounder has scored 173 runs along with taking 13 wickets in the on-going IPL editions. CSK fans will also be backing 'consistent' Faf du Plessis to deliver in the last two games. He has amassed 401 runs in 12 games this season and has been one of the best performers for CSK.

CSK are all set to play party-poopers role to derail KKR's run for the knockouts. By registering two wins in their last two IPL 2020 games, CSK will aim to put a smile on their loyal fans who've been with them through thick and thin.

KKR, on the other hand, will try to achieve supremacy after registering three defeats in their past five games. It has been a roller-coaster ride for the Kolkata franchise this season. They've managed to put up dominant performances in a few games but their players haven't been able to achieve consistency on the UAE soil.

KKR will be backing the Shubman Gill-Nitish Rana duo to do the job for them at the top. Three experienced men in their artillery-- skipper Morgan, Dinesh Karthik and Kieron Pollard-- will also aim to deliver when it matters the most. Talking about their bowling force, 'mystery spinner' Varun Chakravarthy will hope to spread his magic and turn the tide in KKR's favour. In 11 games, he has taken 13 wickets including an impressive five-wicket haul.

Gill, with 378 runs in 12 matches, is the leading run-scorer for his team. Morgan has also been impressive in the middle, scoring 335 runs in 12 games at an average of 37. Rana also has 265 runs in 12 games thus far.

Dream11 playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Lockie Ferguson

