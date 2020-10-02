IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Fantasy Tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Fantasy Tips

In the 14th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League, three-time winners Chennai Super Kings will take on 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. CSK have slipped off to the bottom-end of the table after losing successive matches - against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. SRH, on the other hand, have bounced back to winning ways with a win against Delhi Capitals. Both teams have so far won just one game in their three league matches.

Here is our Dream11 Playing XI for CSK vs SRH...

From the SRH batting order - Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson will be our choices. SRH will most likely feature the same team that won them the match against Delhi and hence Williamson cane be even made the vice captain.

From the Chennai Super Kings batting lineup, Ambati Rayudu, Sane Watson and Faf du Plessis will be our choices. Faf has been in an excellent form, scoring 173 runs at a SR of 149.14, and hence can be made the captain for the game.

Among bowlers, Sam Curran and Deepak Chahar cane be picked from CSK while from the SRH lineup Rashid Khan and T Natarajan will be the choices.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been left out owing to his struggling form this season.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Barvo is available for CSK selection, but his place in the playing XI is still in doubt given the impressive shows put on by Sam Curran during his absence. He is likely to find a place if Josh Hazlewood is dropped or perhaps Watson is rested.

Dream 11 playing XI: Bairstow, Warner, Rayudu, Williamson, Watson, Pandey, Faf, Curran, Chahar, Rashid, Natarajan

