IPL 2020 | Devdutt Padikkal shares throwback picture with Virat Kohli after match-winning partnership

Image Source : TWITTER/DEVDPD07 Devdutt Padikkal forged a match-winning 99-run partnership with Virat Kohli against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Devdutt Padikkal has been one of the key performers for the Royal Challengers Bangalore this season. He has slammed three half-centuries in four matches so far, and was in top-form during the side's game against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

He scored 63 off 45 deliveries in the 155-run chase, forging a brilliant 99-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli. The RCB skipper had a poor run of games before the match against Rajasthan, and so, Padikkal assumed the attacking role when Kohli arrived at the crease to allow time for the side's captain to settle.

He justifiably received praise from Kohli later, who remained unbeaten on 72.

Following the match, Padikkal took to Twitter to share a throwback picture with Virat Kohli. In a collage, a younger-looking Padikkal could be seen standing alongside Kohli, with the other picture from Saturday's match against Royals.

The picture was captioned, "Passion. Purpose. Progress."

The 20-year-old had made his name with brilliant performances in the domestic circuit throughout the 2019/20 season for Karnataka. He was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 2019 season, but only made his debut for the franchise this year.

With 174 runs in four matches so far, Padikkal is at fourth spot among the highest run-getters in this season so far. He only trails fellow Karnataka players Mayank Agarwal (246 runs) and KL Rahul (239 runs), who represent Kings XI Punjab. Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis holds the third spot with 195 runs.

With 6 points in four matches, RCB are currently second in the IPL table and will return to action on Monday when they take on the first-placed Delhi Capitals.

