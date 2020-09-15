Delhi Capitals have real chance of winning IPL 2020 if they play to their full potential: Aakash Chopra

Image Source : TWITTER: @DELHICAPITALS Delhi Capitals

Former Indian cricketer and presently an analyst, Aakash Chopra feels that Delhi Capitals have a reacl chance in winning their maiden Indian Premier League title given the squad they have managed to compile for the 13th edition of the tournament.

Aakash, in his column for ESPNCricinfo, said that Delhi Capitals is the only team that can afford to play three overseas players owing to the depth of Indian players in the squad. He also added that the spin department comprising - R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane and Amit Mishra - is at par with Chennai Super Kings. Aakash also feels that the addition of Alex Carrey and Shimron Hetmyer implies that they have managed to add experience to the lower middle order that had troubled them last season.

"One team that can happily play only three overseas players if they wished is the Delhi Capitals. The depth in Indian batting options might mean their latest acquisition, Ajinkya Rahane, sits out.

Their spin department, comprising R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane and Amit Mishra is at par with CSK's; any three of those four could play every single game. Last year they had a slight problem with an inexperienced lower-middle order, but with the addition of Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmeyer and Marcus Stoinis, that has been taken care of," wrote Aakash.

Delhi are the only IPL franchise yet to reach the final. The closest they had reached was finishing third - in 2009, 2012 and 2019. But Aakash feels that of the team plays to their full potential this year, they can win their first-ever IPL title.

"If this team plays to its full potential, they have a real chance of winning their first ever IPL title," he added.

Delhi will begin their campaign against Kings XI Punjab on September 20 in Dubai.

