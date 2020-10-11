IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals opt to bat first against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi; Alex Carey, Ajinkya Rahane in

Image Source : DELHI CAPITALS Ajinkya Rahane

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first while trusting his bowlers, against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in what will be a clash of the table-toppers.

Delhi have dropped Rishabh Pant to include Alex Carey while Ajinkya Rahane has been called in place of Hetmyer.

"We are looking to bat first. I think we are doing pretty well while defending. The ground factor also plays an important role. Two changes - Alex Carey comes in for Hetmyer. Rahane comes in for Pant who got injured in the last game. The wicket looks amazing, we hope it gets slower in the second innings," said Iyer.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who will be making his 150th appearance for the team, opted for the same XI.

"At the end of the day you have to play good cricket, toss shouldn't be a factor. It's a good challenge for us, we know the conditions here. We need to restrict them to a decent total. We are playing with the same team. I don't see a reason to change. It's been a great journey (150th match for MI) - it's a good landmark to have," he said.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

