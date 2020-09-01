IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada, CSK duo Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi land in UAE

Image Source : @DELHICAPITALS/@CHENNAIIPL Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada, while CSK duo Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi reached UAE for IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals' premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, and Chennai Super Kings duo Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi reached the United Arab Emirates late on Monday ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The South African trio became the latest arrivals among overseas cricketers who are taking part in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

Delhi Capitals took to Twitter to share the news. They wrote, "Johannesburg, South Africa to Dubai, UAE Flag of United Arab Emirates. @KagisoRabada25 checked in so fast, we almost missed his entry. #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli @Address_Hotels."

Chennai Super Kings also welcomed their duo in style. "Early morning glories from the Rainbow Nation! #StartTheWhistles #HomeSweetDen."

Rabada has been one of the key bowlers for Delhi Capitals, having finished the 2019 edition as the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker. The South African bowler took 25 wickets in 12 matches throughout the tournament.

Du Plessis and Ngidi, meanwhile, form a key part of CSK's overseas contingent. Ngidi missed the 2019 edition due to injury, and represented CSK in seven matches during his debut season in 2018, taking 11 wickets.

The arrivals at CSK will provide a boost to the franchise after it went through a number of concerns over the past few days, including two of its players testing positive for COVID-19 and the sudden departure of their key Indian batsman, Suresh Raina.

The 13th edition of the tournament begins on September 19, with the final taking place on November 10.

