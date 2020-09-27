IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals have 'good balance at the moment,' says Anrich Nortje

Image Source : DELHI CAPITALS Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje played a key role in the side's victory against Chennai Super Kings, taking two key wickets of Vijay and Jadhav.

Anrich Nortje played a major role in Delhi Capitals' comprehensive 44-run victory over the Chennai Super Kings earlier this week. The win took DC to the top of the table in the Indian Premier League.

Nortje, who was called as the replacement for England's Chris Woakes in the franchise, took two wickets against CSK, as the side successfully defended the 176-run target. He picked up key wickets of Murali Vijay and Kedar Jadhav in the innings.

Talking about his bowling performances in both the matches, Nortje said, "It's just unbelievable. It's great to get a wicket finally, I mean after not getting one in the first game. I felt like to come in and run in today, just give it my best, control what I generally do and I think at the end it paid off. So, I was just trying to do my thing at the end."

Speaking on the team's performance after thrashing CSK, the 26-year-old pacer said, "Like I said at the start, it's been a good team spirit, good banter, positive getting along. Boys are nice and relaxed, so that's really good. Even in the game, we know when to step it up and know when to relax, so it's a good balance that the team has at the moment."

On being asked about his new look, the South African said, "I have got no idea (laughs). We have got too much time on our hands these days. But I think if you would have got a little bit less time back at the hotel, maybe this (beard) will come off, but at this stage, I'm a little bit bored."

Delhi Capitals, currently sitting at the top of the points table, will face SunRisers Hyderabad in their next encounter on Tuesday.

