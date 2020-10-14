Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals fans elated after 13-run win over Rajasthan Royals to go top of table

Delhi Capitals outclassed Rajasthan Royals in the Match 30 of IPL 2020 on Wednesday in Dubai. With a 13-run win over Steve Smith's Rajasthan, the Shreyas Iyer team has jumped to the top of the points table. Chasing a tricky target of 162, the Rajasthan batting line-up was restricted to 148/8 in 20 overs by clinical Delhi bowling unit. It was a collective performance from the Delhi team as Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer slammed half-centuries, while Anrich Nortje was the star with the bowl with two crucial wickets of Ben Stokes and Robin Uthappa.

DC had a disastrous start to its innings after opting to bat as it lost Prithvi Shaw off the first ball of the match with a gem of a delivery from Jofra Archer (3/19) that jagged back in after pitching and crashed into the middle stump after getting an inside edge.

To make matters worse for DC, Ajinkya Rahane was holed out to Robin Uthappa off Archer at mid-on an over later.

But then skipper Iyer (53 off 43) joined hands with Dhawan (57 off 33) and the duo initially played cautiously before opening up to take DC forward.

They shared 85 runs for the third wicket off 55 balls to keep DC's momentum going after the early jolts.

Chasing the target, RR were off to a flying start until Nortje castled Jos Buttler with his fiery yorker. Skipper Smith, who is going through a rough patch, joined Buttler in the pavilion early by scoring just 2 as he got caught and bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ben Stokes played a fighting knock of 41-runs but after his departure, the RR lose wickets in regular intervals.

The Delhi Capitals' fans were elated on Twitter after the clinical win, while RR faced the wrath of trollers for dismissal show.

An exciting over to start with....

And turning the game on it's head. It's Anrich Nortje who fired the thunderbolts 🔥🔥🔥#DCvsRR #IPL2020 #IPLinUAE pic.twitter.com/4ljPRwBvD0 — Praveen M. (@MoRTy__14) October 14, 2020

