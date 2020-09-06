IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' assistant physiotherapist tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : DELHI CAPITALS MEDIA Delhi Capitals

COVID-19 has struck IPL 2020 once again. Just a few days after Chennai Super Kings suffered a huge blow after 13 personnel including two players tested positive for coronavirus, Delhi Capitals camp has been hit by the dreaded virus as the franchise's assistant physiotherapist has tested positive.

Delhi Capitals confirmed that he did not come in contact with any of the players or staff of the franchise. They further added that he had returned negative twice in COVID-19 tests that he had taken upon arrival in the UAE and was in his mandatory quarantine

"He was isolated immediately, and is currently at the IPL Isolation Facility in Dubai for the next 14 days, at the end of which he will have to produce two negative reports for him to be able to join the Delhi Capitals squad. The franchise's medical team is in constant touch with him, and wishes him a speedy recovery," Delhi Capitals said in their statement.

Earlier last month, 13 personnel from CSK tested positive for COVID-19 which forced the franchise to extend their quarantine period. Two of them were players - bowler Deepak Chahar and batsman Rituraj Gaikwad. Other members however cleared two tests after their successive quarantine period and began their training. The two players are likely to join the squad next week.

IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the opener in Abu Dhabi. BCCI released the full schedule on Sunday.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage