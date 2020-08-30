Stay strong, hoping for your speedy recovery, says Rahul Chahar after brother Deepak tests COVID-19 positive

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings and IPL 2020 suffered a huge blow earlier this week as 13 personnel from CSK tested positive for coronavirus including two Indian cricketers. Even while fans kept guessing amid reports emerging that the two were Deepak Chahar and Rituraj Gaikwad, the former's bother Rahul confirmed the news for the fans.

On Saturday, he took to social media wishing a speedy recovery for his bother. "Stay strong brother, hoping for your speedy recovery and all my prayers for you get well soon @deepak_chahar9," Rahul tweeted along with a picture of Deepak.

Deepak's sister Malti too joined, writing a small poem for the bowler.

Stay strong brother 💪🏻 hoping for your speedy recovery and all my prayers for you 🙏🏻 get well soon @deepak_chahar9 pic.twitter.com/koFKTmORqX — Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1) August 29, 2020

"You are a true warrior, born to fight. Day is brighter after the darkest night. May you come out stronger than ever before. With love & prayers, waiting to see you roar," Malti posted on Instagram on Saturday.

instagram:instagram.com/p/CEeev9qjHNg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link}

CSK will be hoping for the timely recovery of Deepak, who played 34 matches for CSK in his IPL career and has an impressive record in T20 powerplays.

Following the COVID-19 news, the whole CSK team went into an extended quarantine period and is hence yet to begin their training session.

Amid this. veteran batsman Suresh Raina left the camp for home and will remain unavailable for the entire season citing "personal reasons."

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage