IPL 2020 | 'De Villiers is the kid who's finished homework': Virat Kohli shares hilarious picture on Instagram

After thrashing Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dhabi, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, on Thursday, shared a picture from their training session along with a hilarious caption related to 'school homework'. Apart with Kohli, the photo featured the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj and AB de Villiers.

Reminiscing his school days, Kohli decided to take a sly dig at De Villiers in the caption. "This pic takes me back to school days. 4 guys from the same class, and AB is the kid who's finished homework and is prepared and the other 3 know they are in trouble," wrote the RCB skipper on Instagram.

Kohli, 31, was also hailed for his excellent captaincy decisions on Wednesday after RCB decimated Eoin Morgan-led KKR side. Shuffling with his bowling unit, Kohli experimented by giving the new ball to Siraj and his decision paid off.

The Hyderabad pacer decimated KKR batting force by delivering a match-winning spell. Along with bowling consecutive maiden overs, Siraj scalped three wickets to put RCB in the driving seat. Bowing down to Bangalore's brilliance with the ball, KKR managed to post a meagre 84 on the scoreboard.

In response, the run-chase turned out to be a cakewalk for Kohli's men. They got over the line with 39 balls to spare and moved up to the second place in the points table.

With seven wins in 10 matches, RCB have emerged as one of the favourites to clinch the title this season. Eyeing to carry on their winning momentum, they are next slated to face MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

“I was thinking Washy for the new ball. It was a good toss to lose because we would have batted first. The plan was to bowl Washy and Morry, but then we thought let’s go Morris and Siraj."

"The management has set in a culture where there is proper planning. It is not random. We have a Plan A, we have a Plan B, we have a Plan C. We are here to execute the plans we have in place. We did a few things at the auction too, which is paying off,” Kohli said after thumping KKR by eight wickets.

