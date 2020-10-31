IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Statistical Preview

Image Source : IPL2020.COM Mumbai Indians after registering a five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the last meeting between the two.

Eager to get back to winning ways after suffering three defeats, Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in 51st match of the on-going IPL 2020. Both the sides have several match-winners in their artillery.

However, their story, especially in recent fixtures, has been a bit different. Despite Rohit Sharma's absence, the Mumbai franchise has been delivering impressive performances in their last few games. They've already booked a playoff berth and will be aiming to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

In their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Mumbai batting unit, led by Suryakumar Yadav's batting brilliance, registered a convincing five-wicket victory. The four-time IPL champions were favourites ahead of the start of the season and they've certainly managed to live up to the expectations.

With a top-four finish already under their belt, the MI side might even tweak its playing XI to give their bench a chance to shine. They are currently at the top of the points table by winning eight games. MI have an opportunity to reach to 20 points in they manage to clinch their next two games.

Shreyas Iyer's men, on the other hand, have slumped in recent games. After starting their IPL 2020 journey with a robust start, the DC contingent has struggled to dominate in the latter stage of the tournament. After a hat-trick of defeats, DC will be eager to secure a playoff berth and eliminate the possibility of getting toppled from the top-four. Making sure that they haven't run out of gas, Iyer's men will be itching to thump the defending champions.

As both the sides meet, let's take a look at some of the key stats:

Head to Head: Both the giants have met on 25 occasions so far, have registered victory on 13 occasions. The four-time champions had also emerged winners in the last encounter between both theses sides. Their head-to-head in the UAE stands at 1-1.

Crucial stats:

- Suryakumar Yadav has scored runs with an average above 40 this season. The right-hander had played a match-winning knock of 79* in MI's last IPL 2020 fixture.

- DC's Rishabh Pant has gathered 219 runs against MI in the IPL. He will be hoping to improve his tally.

- All eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah to deliver with the ball. He currently has 20 wickets under his belt.

- The South African duo of Kagiso Rabada (23 wickets) and Anrich Nortje (15) has been lethal for Capitals.

- Quinton de Kock also has put consistent performances for the four-time champions this season. The opener has scored 392 runs in 12 matches at an average of 39.2 and a strike-rate of 140.

- With two consecutive tons in the on-going tournament, Shikhar Dhawan will be eying to cruise past the 500-run mark. He has gathered 471 runs this season at an impressive average of 52.33. He has two centuries and as many half-centuries to his name.

- Shikhar Dhawan (69*), Suryakumar Yadav (53) and Quinton de Kock (53) were phenomenal with the bat in the last fixture between both these sides.

