IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: Shikhar Dhawan departs for duck after running mix-up - WATCH

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shikhar Dhawan dismissed for a duck

After a long wait of over six months, cricket action has finally resumed with the Indian Premier League presently underway in the UAE. Players hence would want to shrug off that rustiness and get off to a fine start, especially the Indian cricketers who last featured in the New Zealand Test series. However, for Shikhar Dhawan it was a complete opposite to his expectation as he walked out in dismay especially following the manner of his dismissal.

It was in the second over of the match. Dhawan gloved a pull shot off Mohammed Shami as wicketkeeper KL Rahul spilled it. Dhawan was eager to take a quick single and had immediately taken off only to watch his partner Prithvi Shaw standing at the other end motionless. Rahul ran across, collected the ball and threw it down to Krishnappa Gowtham, who waited near the striker's end. Dhawan was too late to make a move back as Gowtham clicked off the bails to hand KXIP their first breakthrough. Dhawan departed for a two-ball duck.

Earlier in the evening, KXIP won the toss and opted to bowl first citing the dew factor.

And Shami got them off to a great start, sending back Prithvi and Shimron Hetmyer in the powerplay as Delhi went down 13 for three after four overs. This was the first time that Shami picked more than one powerplay wicket. In his 80 overs during the phase across 42 IPL innings, Shami managed only seven wickets.

IPL 2020 began on Saturday where Chennai Super Kings defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in Abu Dhabi.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage