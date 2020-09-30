IPL 2020 | 'Training really hard on our death-overs bowling': David Warner after win over DC

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Sunrisers Hyderabad conceded only 31 runs in the final five overs as the side secured a 15-run win over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered their first win in 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday when they beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs. Defending 163, the SRH restricted DC to 147/7, and the side's captain David Warner has said that they have been focusing on their performance in the death overs.

The SRH conceded only 31 runs in the final five overs of the innings, which proved key to their victory against the Capitals, who had won both of their games prior to the clash against Sunrisers. The Capitals eventually required 27 runs to win in the final over.

"We lost the toss tonight and won the game, so it feels good," said Warner in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Unfortunately, Mitch Marsh was injured and we had to figure out how to get the overs in, but young Abhishek Sharma came in. We have been working really hard in our training with death bowling, and today they were fantastic because they can be called up at any stage," he said.

Rashid Khan, the star leg-spinner of the side, stepped up on the occasion as he took three important wickets - captain Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant to steer SRH to victory.

He was named the Man of the Match.

Losing captain Shreyas Iyer said that they were surprised with the way the pitch behaved during their innings.

"It was surprising that in the second innings, it (pitch) was two-paced. When I went in, the ball wasn't coming onto the bat. But we can't give any excuse at this moment. We didn't execute our plans the way we wanted to," said Iyer.

The DC captain, however, admitted that they were outplayed by SRH. "We were pretty much happy with 162, it was a par score on this wicket. We had no idea how this wicket would behave as this is our first game here. They outplayed us in all three departments and credit to them for that," he said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage