IPL 2020: David Hussey calls KKR's new recruit a better version of Kevin Pietersen

Kolkata Knight Riders' David Hussey is excited to see new-recruit Tom Banton in the training session after phenomenal Big Bash season. KKR roped in exciting overseas talents in 2020 auction with the likes of Banton, Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins. Meanwhile, Hussey feels that the wily veterans will play an ultra crucial role in their bid to third IPL title.

“I am excited about all the signings. The overseas players haven’t arrived yet but we are excited to see Tom Banton play live, he was phenomenal in the Big Bash. But I think it is going to be the wily veterans in Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell who are going to be ultra-critical. They control the culture of the group and I think they are going to go a long way in helping the other boys, the newcomers, the youngsters,” said Hussey said in a news conference on Sunday.

The former Aussie player further compared Banton to one of England's greats Kevin Pietersen and called the youngster a better version of the veteran.

“He (Banton) is new version or better version of Kevin Pietersen,” he added.

Banton was bought for the base price of INR 1 crore by KKR in the auction after his exploits in other franchise league tournaments. The destructive batsman also played as an opener for England in recently concluded T20 series where he scored 71 runs off 42 balls, 16 off 20 and 46 off 31.

Hussey also said they are thinking of different combinations this season, which includes promoting Russell at three.

"If it benefits the team and helps us win games of cricket, why not? If that means Andre Russell comes in at three and bats 60 balls, he might actually make a double hundred. Anything can happen with Dre Russ," Hussey said.

KKR will start their 2020 IPL campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 23 in Abu Dhabi.

