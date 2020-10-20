Does Kedar Jadhav have spark?: Kris Srikkanth slams Dhoni for 'didn't see much spark from youngsters' comment

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth slammed Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on Monday for his "didn't see much spark from youngsters" comment after CSK's seven-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Srikkanth questioned the inclusion of Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla in the playing XI while leaving out Jagadeesan.

Following the defeat, CSK's seventh this season which pushed them to the bottom of the table, Dhoni said that he did not see any spark from the youngsters whicg could force the management to make changes in the lineup.

"It's fair enough [the criticism for not playing youngsters], this season we weren't there. Maybe we didn't see as much spark from some of our youngsters. Maybe going forward we bring them in and they play without pressure," Dhoni said.

Talking to Star Sports Tamil, Srikkanth questioned CSK's selection while slamming the "process" that Dhoni mentioned in his post-match statement.

"A guy like Jagadeesan... you're saying youngsters don't have spark, does Kedar Jadhav have spark? Did Piyush Chawla show spark? Come on, this is all ridiculous, I will not accept his answers today. By going on and on about the process, CSK's tournament is going to end.

"By saying that they will give opportunities from now to youngsters... come on, Jagadeesan showed some spark. At least Karn Sharma was getting wickets even if he was expensive. Piyush Chawla was brought into the attack after the match was done and dusted. Dhoni is a great cricketer, there is no doubt about that but I won't accept him saying that the ball didn't grip. I won't accept that," Kris Srikkanth added.

Kedar played eight matches this season scoring 62 runs while Jagadeesan scored 33 runs off 28 balls in the only match he played.

