IPL 2020 | There are rumours floating around if Rohit Sharma will be fit for CSK clash: Aakash Chopra

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra is hopeful about Rohit Sharma's inclusion in the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad which is slated to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. The MI skipper sustained an injury in their previous game against Kings XI Punjab, which they lost by the narrowest of margins in a dramatic twin Super Over.

In the post-match presentation, instead of Rohit, all-rounder Kieron Pollard had to come out interact with the presenters. Pollard, who wasn't completely aware of the reason behind Rohit's absence at that point of time, had said that the MI skipper is unwell.

“I was told that he’s (Rohit) not feeling well, that’s why I’m here to chat with you guys. We’ll see what happens but he’s a fighter,” Pollard had stated in the post-match presentation.

Reacting to the same, Chopra refrained to get to a conclusion over Rohit's availability for the crucial encounter against CSK.

"I have not understood the news from the Mumbai Indians' camp. In the last match, Rohit had got injured, there are rumours floating around if he will be fit for this match. I am not going to add any fire to that rumour," said Chopra in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

He further said that there is no need for the defending champions to tweak their playing XI against MS Dhoni-led CSK. The former Kolkata Knight Riders player also backed MI to clinch the encounter and consolidate their position in the upper half of the points table.

"There is no scope of a change for the Mumbai Indians if everyone is fit. The last match, with the double Super Over, is draining but that was a while ago and there was time for Rohit to have probably recovered from his injury."

"So, I am not going with injuries. The scales are heavily tilted towards the Mumbai Indians, considering their pedigree and form," he further said.

Chopra also highlighted that it's a 'do or die' game for the Chennai side, who's languishing at the bottom of the points table with just three wins so far. "It is do or die for CSK although their future may not be in their hands. Even if they win the remaining four matches, it will come down to net run rate," he said.

