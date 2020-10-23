IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians hint debut for Chris Lynn, Rohit Sharma doubtful to play against CSK

Image Source : MUMBAI INDIANS/TWITTER Chris Lynn and Anmolpreet Singh

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma is doubtful to lead the side against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday in the on-going IPL 2020. Rohit, who was unwell last week after MI suffered a thin defeat against Kings XI Punjab in a twin Super Over, may miss at least one game for the Mumbai Paltan.

The franchise is yet to come out with an official statement over Rohit's fitness. However, MI's latest social media post has got fans buzzing over the debut of Chris Lynn. MI, on Friday, shared a picture of Lynn along with Anmolpreet Singh from the nets. The explosive Australian batsman has featured in MI's multiple social media posts in the past 24 hours.

Lynn, who was bought by MI for a hefty sum of INR 2 crore, has been warming the bench due to the presence of Rohit and Quinton de Kock at the top. But with chances of 'Hitman' missing the encounter against CSK, Lynn can be an automatic replacement in the side.

While Lynn will partner De Kock for the opening slot, all-rounder Kieron Pollard can be assigned the captaincy in Rohit's truancy. With the inclusion of Lynn who is an overseas player, MI might show the exit door to Nathan Coulter-Nile and bring in an Indian pacer into the playing XI.

A proven performer with the bat, Lynn has 1280 runs in the IPL at an impressive strike-rate of 140.65. He has previously donned the jersey of Deccan Chargers and Kolkata Knight Riders. The Queensland lad was snapped up by the Mumbai team management due to his impressive performance in T20 leagues across the globe.

Talking about MI's journey in the on-going IPL edition, they are currently sitting on the third spot with 12 points to their name. However, the Mumbai side has the chance to clinch the top spot by thumping CSK at Sharjah. Chennai, on the other hand, are struggling to find a rhythm this year. The MS Dhoni-led side has slumped to the bottom position with just three wins in 10 games so far.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage