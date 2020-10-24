IPL 2020: MS Dhoni should have played like 'attacking' Dhoni of old, feels Srikkanth after CSK's defeat

Image Source : IPLT20.COM CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings' dismal IPL 2020 trail continued on Friday after they suffered a thumping 10-wicket defeat against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Batting first at Sharjah, the Chennai batting unit shattered like a stack of cards against MI's lethal bowling display.

Apart from Sam Curran who smashed a vital half-century, no CSK batsman managed to stick in the middle for a prolonged period of time. After posting a meagre 114-run total on the board, MS Dhoni's men registered yet another dismal performance with the bat.

Contrary to expectations, the Yellow Army is languishing at the bottom of the points table, with just three wins in 11 matches so far. The franchise has invited a lot of criticism and even Dhoni's captaincy and intent with the bat has been scrutinized this year. The CSK skipper, who is labelled as one of the best finishers, has managed to score just 180 runs in 11 games.

Reacting to CSK's torrid run and humiliating defeat against MI, former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth has said that Dhoni should've resorted to an aggressive approach like older times.

"I have seen many great batsmen get into a rut and unless you possess the greatest of technique, the best way to come back to form is to take an aggressive approach. Dhoni should have played like the Dhoni of old, where he was fearless and attacking," Srikkanth told Times of India.

Srikanth further also questioned Dhoni's decision to ignore young blood from the CSK's playing XI. Tagged as the 'Daddies Army', the franchise is currently built around players who're in the latter phase of their career.

"He never allowed the bowler to dictate terms; unfortunately he allowed the bowlers to gain an upper hand in almost every innings this season. As far Dhoni's tactics as captain goes, I didn't really understand why he refused to play the youngsters in the side," Srikkanth further said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage