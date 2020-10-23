IPL 2020: CSK register an embarrassing record after losing first four wickets on just 3 runs against MI

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Trent Boult

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, after being put to bat first by Mumbai Indians at Sharjah, inscribed an embarrassing record after losing their first four wickets in the first three overs. The three-time champions lost their first four wickets for the second-fewest runs (3) in the history of the IPL.

The first in this list are Kochi Tuskers Kerala, who had slumped to 2/4 against Deccan Chargers in 2011. Chennai lost their four wickets against MI with the scoreboard reading 3/4, making them second in this underwhelming list.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who had lost their first four wickets on just 5 runs in 2014 against Rajasthan Royals, are third in this list.

The batting debacle didn't end there as CSK also lost the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja in the sixth over. This is the first instance when the Yellow Army have lost five wickets in the Powerplay itself.

Chennai's batting collapse started with Trent Boult trapping opener Ruturaj Gaikwad in the very first over. To plunge more misery on Dhoni's men, Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets on consecutive deliveries in the next over, leaving them reeling on 3/3 after the first two overs.

To add to CSK's woes, Boult struck again in the third over and scalped the wicket on Faf du Plessis to leave the Yellow Army in deep trouble, with the scoreboard reflecting 3/4. CSK's last hope- skipper MS Dhoni- was also shown the exit door by Rahul Chahar in the seventh over.

