IPL 2020: Chennai are no longer Super Kings, feels Aakash Chopra after their thumping defeat against MI

Image Source : IPLT2O.COM CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra, who is quite vocal on social media, believes MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are no longer 'Super Kings' after their recent drubbing against Mumbai Indians. Delivering a lackadaisical batting performance at Sharjah, CSK batting unit managed to post a meagre 114-run total on Friday.

In response, the Mumbai side, led by the young opening duo of Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock, guided them past the finishing line with 46 deliveries to spare. Following CSK's poor show with the bat, fans were critical of the team's intent.

The three-time champions suffered a batting collapse after losing seven wickets on just 43. However, Sam Curran's vital half-century helped them post a respectable total on the board.

In the end, CSK endured a 10-wicket defeat while delivering one of their worst performances in the IPL history. Following Chennai's torrid show, Chopra slammed the batting unit of Dhoni's brigade.

"Chennai are no longer Super Kings. Mumbai Indians have decimated CSK and reached the top of the table. CSK are still at the bottom of the table and almost out of the tournament. When CSK came to bat, they gave chances to youngsters.

I am not going to blame the youngsters as they have not played too many matches. Ruturaj Gaikwad got out in the first over, Ambati Rayudu was dismissed with a bouncer by Bumrah and Jagadeesan got out off the next ball. After that Faf also got out to make it 3/4," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"After that Jadeja and Dhoni were together and those two dismissals changed everything for me, as far as I am concerned. Not that they would have made a huge score or not, that’s different. The way Jaddu got out off Boult’s bowling trying to hit a big shot and they lost 5 wickets in the powerplay and then Dhoni got out after hitting a six, very unlike CSK," he added.

Hoping to add a few victories under their belt and improve their below-par winning record of this season, CSK are slated to face Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

