Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live score IPL 2020: CSK look to continue winning momentum

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live score IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of KKR vs CSK live IPL match from Abu Dhabi. Facing criticism for a below par show despite having a star-studded line up, skipper Dinesh Karthik needs some quick soul searching to find answers when Kolkata Knight Riders face a resurgent Chennai Super Kings in their IPL clash on Wednesday. They acquired England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan but the KKR management, reposed confidence in Karthik and asked him to lead the side. However, a few of his baffling decisions apart from his own poor run with the bat -- 37 runs from four matches -- has put the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman in the line of fire. Promoting himself ahead of the star duo of Morgan and Andre Russell and preferring Sunil Narine in the opening slot over Big Bash sensation Tom Banton -- who has been compared with Kevin Pietersen -- has put 35-year-old Karthik in the dock. Here you can follow all the live updates of KKR vs CSK live IPL match. (LIVE SCORECARD)

