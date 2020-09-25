CSK vs DC Dream11 Predictions: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals fantasy tips

Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in the seventh match of the ongoing IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Chennai won their opener against Mumbai Indians by five wickets and then lost by 16 runs in Sharjah against Rajasthan Royals. Delhi, on the other hand, defeated Kings XI Punjab in Dubai via Super Over.

Here are our choices for Dream11 playing XI from CSK vs DC:

Faf du Plessis and Shikhar Dhawan will be our choice for the opener's spot. The South African batsman has been in an impressive form scoring back-to-back fifties en route to 130 at a strike rate of 160.49. Moreover, Faf can provide you with brownie points with some astounding catches as well.

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will the next two in the lineup. Both had a decent outing in their opener against KXIP last week, scoring 39 and 31 respectively that helped revive the team after three early blows. You can add another Delhi batsman Shimron Hetmyer in the lineup.

MS Dhoni will be next. Despite his 29-run knock came in a losing cause against Rajasthan Royals, he did show glimpses of his old potential when he smashed Tom Curran for three consecutive sixes in the last over. With lot at stake, Dhoni might be seen coming uo the order in the match against Delhi and play a key role for Chennai.

Sam Curran has been an excellent prospect for Chennai. He has the ability to provide quick runs with the bat and take wickets as well. We will keep him at No.7.

Deepak Chahar will finally have a venue where swing will aid him in increasing his powerplay numbers. He will accompany Lungo Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada in the lineup.

Ravichandran Ashwin's availability is yet to be confirmed after a freak shoulder injury he incurred in the last game. If available, Hetmyer can be removed to make way for the veteran spinner.

Our XI: Dhawan, Faf, Iyer, Pant, Hetmyer, Dhoni, Curran, Chahar, Ngidi, Nortje and Rabada.

