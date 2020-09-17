IPL 2020 | Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood can play against MI 'if they test COVID-19 negative': CSK CEO

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has said that both the players can be available for selection if they test negative for COVID-19.

After a series of setbacks in the early days of September, the Chennai Super Kings can finally rejoice as their CEO, Kasi Viswanathan has said that Sam Curran and Josh Hazlewood, their overseas arrivals from England and Australia respectively, can play against Mumbai Indians if they test negative for COVID-19.

CSK will take on the MI in the opening game of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League on September 19.

"They come in tonight and will be in isolation till a test is conducted tomorrow. If they test negative, they can then be available for selection for the opening game in Abu Dhabi," Viswanathan told ANI.

Earlier today, an IPL official told PTI that the players from England and Australia need to serve only 36 hours of quarantine instead of the earlier prescribed six days.

The development allows all the players from the two sides to take part in the league from the first game itself. While CSK had two players from the two countries, MI had none.

The Chennai franchise faced massive blows earlier, with the withdrawals of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh from the tournament. In the first week of September, Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive for COVID-19 too.

While Chahar has recovered, Gaikwad remains positive.

CSK were the last franchise to begin training in the UAE ahead of the tournament due to the COVID-19 cases in the camp.

