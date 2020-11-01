IPL 2020 | CSK opt to bowl against KXIP in Abu Dhabi, Mayank Agarwal returns

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni opted to bowl first in their final league game of IPL 2020 against Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chennai and Kings XI made quite a few changes to their lineup.

"We will bowlm first. Definitely not (when asked if itr was his last game ever for CSK). They are under more pressure to win, we just want to turn up and keep fighting. I felt the boys did well to stay relevant, we want to put 100% into our game. We have a few changes. Faf, Tahir and Shardul in; they replace Watson, Santner and Karn," said Dhoni.

While Chennai are out of contention for the race to the playoffs, Kings XI are very much alive and would be looking to only win the contest, but also have to keep the margin of victory high.

"A key match, it's pretty simple for us, go out, enjoy and win the game. They are both fit and they are both playing. Maxi misses out, Neesham comes in, Arshdeep misses out for Mayank. My role is to make sure everyone bats around me - we have the firepower in Chris and Pooran, it's important for us to get a good start," said KL Rahul.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

