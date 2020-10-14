IPL 2020 | CSK not looking to trade any player: CEO Kasi Viswanathan on mid-season transfer window

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chennai Super Kings

Despite the batting issues and yet no appearance of 2019's purple-cap winner Imran Tahir, Chennai Super Kings are not looking for any transaction during the mid-season transfer window of the ongoing Indian Premier League edition which opened from Tuesday onwards and will continue until Saturday.

Speaking to ANI regarding the veteran South African leg-spinner, Viswanathan explained that the UAE conditions urged the team to pick two overseas batters and two fast-bowling all-rounders, but assured that Tahir's selection is just round the corner.

“He will definitely come into the picture as we go ahead. Right now, with the conditions on offer, the team composition has been planned with two foreigners at the top as pure batsmen and then two pace bowling all-rounders. But he will come in with the wickets starting to take turn in the second half. You have the 4-foreigner restriction so you always plan according to the conditions on offer," CSK's CEO said.

Tahir, during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, admitted that it has been difficult for him to sit and watch CSK play fro, the dugout and not be part of the proceedings, but is hopeful that his chances might just come soon with pitches turning slow.

CSK could also look at the transfer window in strengthening their middle-order lineup which has hurt them immensely, but Viswanathan explained that the franchise aren't interested in trading players.

“CSK has never brought or released players in the mid-season transfer window and we have honestly not even gone through the rules and regulations that come into play if we are looking at a transfer. We are not looking at any player,” Viswanathan said.

“It is a competition after all and I don’t think anyone would want to loan players to another franchise. Some might be playing and others might not, but all players are picked at the auction with numerous plans in mind and for different situations that might arise during the course of the tournament. You do not go in with just Plan A. You have an A, B, C and D,” he added.

