Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: CSK fans elated after Yellow Army register dominating 10-wicket win over KXIP

Chennai Super Kings proved their domination in the IPL match against Kings XI Punjab with a comfortable 10-wicket win to acquire two crucial points. Openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis were at the top of their game as CSK chased down the 179-run target with total ease in 17.4 overs.

Watson slammed 83 runs off 53 balls, laced by 11 fours and 3 sixes to get back into form after underwhelming show in initial games. While in-form Du Plessis scored 87 off 53 balls, which includes 11 fours and 1 six.

The win came as a breath of fresh air for CSK after losing consecutive games in the league.

Earlier, KXIP skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat against Dhoni's CSK. Openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal got them off to a good start and their partnership of 61 runs was only broken in the ninth over. Mandeep Singh played a useful cameo of 27 off 16 balls after which Nicholas Pooran put up a 58-run stand for the third wicket.

Shardul took two wickets in two balls in the 18th over to put the breaks on the innings. His first was that Pooran who was dismissed due to a sharp catch by Ravindra Jadeja in the deep after which he dismissed Rahul on 63.

Watson and Du Plessis started the chase in counter-attacking fashion and scored 60 runs in the first 6 overs, after that they never looked back and dominate the bowlers all over the park.

After the win, CSK fans were elated with their team's performance and hailed the effors to Watson and Du Plessis on Twitter.

Young guns are performing remarkably well in many @IPL teams, but when it comes to @ChennaiIPL the older players are in no way behind in performance. Thats the beauty of this game. Wow 150 runs opening partnership 👏 👏 Take a bow!! #Watson #FafDuplessis #ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/swHrGgApMs — Shubham Rokade (@shubhamRokade74) October 4, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage