Watch: Faf du Plessis' terrific athleticism and Ruturaj Gaikwad's awareness help dismiss RCB's Padikkal

Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis showed brilliant fielding skills at the boundary line to help dismiss Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal in IPL 2020 on Sunday.

Faf covered a significant distance on the boundary line before diving to his left and taking the catch. However, he realised in time that he may touch the boundary and released the ball in time for Gaikwad to complete the relay catch.

Faf du Plessis has pulled off many such catches for Chennai Super Kings in this season and remains one of the best fielders -- specifically on the boundary line for the CSK.

The Chennai Super Kings are almost certain to be eliminated from the tournament after conceding defeats in eight of their 11 matches, but will aim to spoil the party for RCB as they eye the top spot in the table.

The RCB are currently at third position with 14 points in 10 matches.

Earlier, Virat Kohli had won the toss and opted to bat in Abu Dhabi. While Isuru Udana made way for Moeen Ali at RCB, CSK made two changes -- Monu Singh plays his first game for the franchise, while Mitchell Santner replaced Josh Hazlewood.

