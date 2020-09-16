Wednesday, September 16, 2020
     
IPL 2020 | Competition for spots in playing XI is certainly hot: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting

Yet to win an IPL title since the tournament's inaugural edition in 2008, Delhi Capitals will enter the upcoming event as one of the contenders.

PTI PTI
Dubai Published on: September 16, 2020 20:43 IST
Image Source : TWITTER: @DELHICAPITALS

Delhi Capitals will open its campaign in the 13th IPL in Dubai on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Wednesday said competition for berths in the playing XI was getting intense as the franchise inched closer to its IPL opener against Kings XI Punjab.

Delhi Capitals will open its campaign in the 13th IPL here on Sunday.

Moved out of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, this year's IPL will be held in the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

"Counting down the days until we start our season on Sunday. The boys have been outstanding with their training and preparation and competition for spots in the starting eleven is certainly hot. Exactly what you want as a coach," Ponting tweeted.

Under the Australian legend, Delhi Capitals made the playoffs last season and are confident of improving on that showing.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on previous edition's runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the T20 event on Saturday.

