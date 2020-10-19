IPL 2020 | Chris Gayle reveals why he was 'upset' with Mayank Agarwal ahead of Super Over against MI

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Shami interacted after the match to talk about the thrilling twin-Super Over finish against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Kings XI Punjab held their nerves across two Super Overs in a game to beat defending champions Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 clash on Sunday. Mohammed Shami defended five runs in the Super Over with a barrage of pin-point yorkers at Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock, while Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal chased the 12-run target in the second Super Over to guide the KXIP to win.

After the game, the trio interacted to talk about the thrilling finish and Shami said that it was initially difficult for him in the Super Over because the target was very less.

"It was difficult. When you get 14-15 runs to defend, you're more confident. But here, the margin of error was very less, so I had to focus on what's my strength. I believe in my yorkers, when I bowled the first ball I believed that I would nail all the six," Shami told Mayank.

"It was a very tight match. The Super Over also ended in a tie and we won it on the third time. I don't think there could be a better feeling."

When Mayank asked the 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle if he was nervous ahead of the chase in the Super Over, Gayle said that he was more angry.

"I wasn't nervous. I was a bit more angry that we had to get in this position. But it's a game of cricket and these things happen," said the West Indian batsman.

"Even if we were going out to bat, I was upset with you (Mayank) asking me, "Who's going to face the first ball?" I was like, "Mayank, you really asked the question? It's of couse has to be the Boss playing the first ball!"

Gayle also praised Mohammed Shami on his impressive bowling in the Super Over, naming him the Man of the Match.

"Shami bhai you're the Man of the Match. To defend six runs against Quinny and Rohit, that's fantastic. I've faced you in the nets so often, I know you can nail those yorkers. You brought it home for us. Chris Jordan came back with a second Super Over, did the job for us. Mayank, you saved five runs for us at the boundary. We're glad that we are part of the history and we are on the winning side," said Gayle.

Mayank Agarwal, meanwhile, said that the match reminded him of the Delhi Capitals tie earlier this season, which also ended in a Super Over. However, KXIP had lost the game.

"It did remind me of the game against Delhi Capitals. But Chris told me that just watch the ball and the rest is going to be fine. I had made up my mind to hit it out and not take twos and threes, regardless of where the ball came," said Mayank.

