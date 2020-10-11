Indian T20 League
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2020 | 'Will never go down without a fight': Chris Gayle shares picture from hospital bed

IPL 2020 | 'Will never go down without a fight': Chris Gayle shares picture from hospital bed

KXIP's Chris Gayle is down with food poisoning and is yet to make an appearance for the franchise in this season.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2020 13:47 IST
chris gayle, chris gayle ipl, ipl 2020, indian premier league 2020, kxip, kings xi punjab, chris gay
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHRISGAYLE333

KXIP's Chris Gayle is down with food poisoning and is yet to make an appearance for the franchise in this season.

Dashing left-handed batsman Chris Gayle posted his picture from a hospital bed after his team Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) lost their IPL 2020 match narrowly to Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

The Jamaican is yet to play a game in this edition even as KXIP have failed to secure victories. The Punjab franchise is lying at the bottom of the points table with just one win from seven matches.

Related Stories

"I can tell you this!!! I will never go down without a fight!! I Am The #UniverseBoss That will never change!! You can learn from me but its not everything I do you should follow!! Don't forget my style and flare too!! #LivingDiLife #Always Thanks for all your concerns peeps, much appreciated (I really was on a phone call)," Gayle posted on instagram.

Gayle had missed the October 8 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to upset stomach, coach Anil Kumble had earlier revealed. "Chris Gayle was going to play today's match but he is sick. He is down with food poisoning that's why he isn't in the playing eleven," Kumble had said in an interview on TV.

Kings XI have struggled to get their batting in order with only Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul doing the scoring. They would desperately need Gayle back, especially in place of an out-of-form Maxwell.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Latest News

Social Tracker