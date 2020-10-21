IPL 2020 | Chris Gayle's arrival gave lot of confidence to the guys, says KXIP's Nicholas Pooran

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Nicholas Pooran, who played a match-winning knock against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, talked about Chris Gayle's presence in the KXIP squad.

Nicholas Pooran was the star of the night for Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday as the side registered a five-wicket win over first-placed Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. The Windies batsman scored a quickfire 53 off 28 balls to take the game away from DC.

He was supported ably by Glenn Maxwell, as the duo added 81 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership. Maxwell scored 32 off 24 deliveries.

The duo talked about the game in a post-match video interaction, where Pooran talked about his performance in the game.

"If the ball is in my zone, I try to strike it as deeply as possible and hit the gaps. Tried to run as hard as possible between wickets and that's about it," Pooran told Maxwell.

The game, however, seemed in favour of DC when miscommunication between Pooran and Mayank Agarwal led to the Indian batsman being run out.

"When you win the game, that's the fun apart about it. Run outs are never nice. Thankfully we only had one run out, it could've been two!" Pooran said.

The Windies batsman also revealed how Chris Gayle pep-talked the side after the losing streak.

"It's wonderful. Before the wins in the last three games, we spoke about how to go forward. Chris said that if there's any way from here, it's upward. We knew that we had to deliver in powerplay and backend in both, batting and bowling," said Pooran.

"Chris is back in the team, gave a lot of confidence to the guys. Shami, CJ (Chris Jordan), (Murugan) Ashwin coming in and having an impact in the team. The two leg spinners and even you having a big impact. Everything is working for us now, we are starting to click as a team. In T20 cricket, momentum is everything, I think we are starting to peak at the right time. We don't want to take anything for granted," the Windies batsman said.

