Two old guys doing what we love: MS Dhoni, Shane Watson go ballistic in nets at 'ripe old age of 39'

Age is just a number. We have all known that, but Chennai Super Kings have proven it time and again with their victorious 2018 campaign epitomising it. Despite a squad filled with veterans, in the format of the sport that draws out maximum energy from all the participants, CSK have always been at the top of their game. And on Sunday, they shared another glimpse of the reason behind their success.

Captioning it, "Class act from the timeless beauties," CSK shared a glimpse of MS Dhoni and Shane Watson going ballistic in the practice nets in Dubai as the franchise gears up for the impending 13th season of the Indian Premier League.

Watson later shared the video on his Twitter account and wrote, "At the ripe old age of 39 .... just two old guys doing what we love @ChennaiIPL "

At the ripe old age of 39 .... just two old guys doing what we love @ChennaiIPL 😊😊💕💕 pic.twitter.com/GM8AQlDgS6 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) September 13, 2020

Watson, who was earlier part of Rajasthan Royals and played a crucial role in their only IPL title victory run, admitted that while he enjoyed his stint at the Royals camp, he considers himself fortunate to play for Chennai Super Kings.

"CSK had full faith in me, they're an incredible franchise to play against. When I played for Royals against Chennai, I always admired Stephen Fleming, and MS as well, the way he carried himself on and off the field.

"To be able to play at CSK and experience the way the franchise is run incredibly well from top-down was a very special experience.

"I do feel fortunate to have this part of my career of the IPL in the last few years, to play for a franchise that looks after everyone so unbelievably well," Watson said.

CSK will play the season opener aainst defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

